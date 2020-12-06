Global  
 

English soccer club Millwall jeered as players kneel in support of Black Lives Matter

CTV News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
English soccer club Millwall said it was 'dismayed and saddened' after its fans jeered as players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
