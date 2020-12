French community protest against controversial security bill in London



Members of the London's French community gathered in Trafalgar Square on Sunday (November 29) to protest against France's draft security law. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago

Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries



Fires blaze around the Place de la Bastille in Paris during the protests against a security law that is being considered by French lawmakers.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago