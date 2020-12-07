Global  
 

New York City bar owner, who has defied coronavirus restrictions, hit deputy with car

Upworthy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac's Public House on Staten Island​, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Staten Island Bar Manager Arrested For Second Time

Staten Island Bar Manager Arrested For Second Time 02:22

 Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House, was taken into custody after allegedly dragging a New York City Sheriff's deputy with his car late Saturday night. CBS2's Cory James reports.

