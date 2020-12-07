Melania Trump cops furious backlash after announcing new White House tennis pavilion
US first lady Melania Trump has copped a backlash online after celebrating the completion of a new tennis pavilion at the White House.The first lady's critics have suggested the announcement is out of touch, given the worsening...
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
First lady announces new White House tennis pavilionWeeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden Melania Trump announced Monday that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is..
