Jets head coach Adam Gase had a conference call with reporters on Monday and the decision to fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams...

‘It seemed like they were trying to lose’: Jets’ Adam Gase, Gregg Williams crushed by NBC Sports’ Rodney Harr The New York Jets fell to 0-12 on the season with a last-second 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Upworthy 13 hours ago