Christopher Nolan: HBO Max is the 'worst streaming service'

HBO Max, the new subscription-based movie streaming service, is now available for $14.99 per month.
The Warnermedia streaming service is offering a 20% discount for new and returning members if you prepay 6 months.
HBO Max will give subscribers access to everything on HBO, as well as new exclusive...
People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to..