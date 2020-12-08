Global  
 

Christopher Nolan: HBO Max is the 'worst streaming service'

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
The Tenet director slams Warner Bros.' decision to release films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.
News video: HBO Max Is Offering A Deal To Early Subscribers

HBO Max Is Offering A Deal To Early Subscribers 00:32

 HBO Max, the new subscription-based movie streaming service, is now available for $14.99 per month. The Warnermedia streaming service is offering a 20% discount for new and returning members if you prepay 6 months. HBO Max will give subscribers access to everything on HBO, as well as new exclusive...

