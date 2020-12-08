Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Former state data scientist Rebekah Jones posts video of armed raid on home

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Former state data scientist Rebekah Jones posts video of armed raid on homeA former Florida state data scientist has accused the governor of sending "the Gestapo" to raid her home after armed police seized her phone and laptop in an early morning visit.Data expert Rebekah Jones is a self-described "insubordinate...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Former health data scientist home raided

Former health data scientist home raided 01:23

 Rebekah Jones is the creator of Florida's COVID dashboard. She was fired in May for insubordination but maintains state officials wanted her gone after alleging they manipulated data.

Florida police raid home of fired data scientist who built state's COVID-19 dashboard

 Florida police raid the home of Rebekah Jones, a former state Department of Health employee who built the state's COVID dashboard before she was fired.
 
USATODAY.com

Fired COVID-19 data scientist posts video of armed agents raiding her home

 Frightening video shows armed agents raiding the home of a data scientist who challenged Florida's official count of coronavirus victims. Rebekah Jones tweeted..
CBS News

Who is Rebekah Jones? Former Florida COVID-19 data scientist had home raided by authorities

 Authorities in Florida raided the home of former state data scientist Rebekah Jones, seizing computer equipment after showing her a warrant.
 
USATODAY.com

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist [Video]

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:53Published
Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home [Video]

Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home

Police barged into the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Florida official in charge of the state’s COVID-19 data.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
A round-up of the top tweets in 2020, according to Twitter [Video]

A round-up of the top tweets in 2020, according to Twitter

Twitter just released its 2020 data and we at In The Know took a walk down memory lane...to examine what everyone was tweeting about throughout this wretched year.The most tweeted about celebrities..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published

