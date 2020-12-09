UK Cuts Deal With EU, Scraps Plan To Break Withdrawal Agreement Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

By Benjamin Fox



(EurActiv) -- The UK government will drop controversial sections of its Internal Market Bill that would violate the deal regulating its withdrawal from the EU, it said after reaching an agreement with the European Commission on Tuesday (8 December).



The surprise U-turn comes after UK minister Michael Gove... 👓 View full article

