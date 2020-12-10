Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Soft Power Of Pakistan – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Soft Power Of Pakistan – OpEdSoft power in international relations matters, soft power describes the use of positive actions and motivation to achieve foreign policy goals. Instead of traditional foreign policy tactics of use of force, threat to use of force and deterrence, soft power enables states to build narratives and shape the world opinions to about...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch this power hammer OBLITERATE fruit into a bloody pulp

Watch this power hammer OBLITERATE fruit into a bloody pulp 03:35

 A power hammer in a worn-out factory in Lviv, Ukraine shows exactly what happens when you subject fruit to cold-hard steel.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kashmir gets customer care facility for better power supply, grievance redressal [Video]

Kashmir gets customer care facility for better power supply, grievance redressal

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-Customer Care Service of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Power line falls in Cleveland, Ohio with spectacular results [Video]

Power line falls in Cleveland, Ohio with spectacular results

Check out this footage of a power line flickering in the snow in Cleveland, Ohio. Crazy! Full credit to: @Jvadas on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:21Published
Power And Cable Out In Part Of Mansfield After Juveniles In Stolen SUV Crash Into Power Pole [Video]

Power And Cable Out In Part Of Mansfield After Juveniles In Stolen SUV Crash Into Power Pole

Some Mansfield residents lost power and their cable for several hours on Monday, Nov. 30 after a stolen SUV struck a utility pole. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:30Published