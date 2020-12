You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drug ballot measures pass. Peaceful transfer of power endangered? | States of America



Five states pass ballot measures decriminalizing drugs, including heroin in Oregon. A Trump appointee puts peaceful transfer of power on hold. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 25:22 Published on November 13, 2020 Biden Transition Barrels Forward While Trump Administration Stalls



President-elect Biden forged ahead Monday with the presidential transition, unveiling a task force for fighting the pandemic and laying the groundwork for a flurry of first-day executive actions. The.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:12 Published on November 10, 2020 Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'



Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on November 7, 2020