F1 driver Nikita Mazepin's career ruined after woman has some fun

USA's Formula-1 Haas team has released an official statement in connection with the scandal around its Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin. Nikita, the 21-year-old son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who will debut in the "Royal race" next season, posted a video on his Instagram account that captured him groping a woman while driving. Nikita deleted the video very soon afterwards, but the time was enough for the video to go viral on social media. On Reddit, the video received more than 2,000 comments. "Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time," the statement said. A petition was created on change.org with a call to deprive Mazepin of his Formula 1 membership to punish him for his predatory sexual behaviour against women, as well as for aggressive style of driving on the track. The pilot has already apologised for his behaviour: 👓 View full article

