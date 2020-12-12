Second stimulus check update: Congress may vote on $1,200 payment. Here’s the latest

GOP Senator Pushes For $1,200 Stimulus Check
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation to send another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans.
The legislation is modeled after the ones distributed under the CARES..
Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package
Joseph LaVorgna is the chief economist at the National Economic Council, and is an economic adviser to the Trump administration.
And according to Business Insider, LaVorgna on Friday said he felt..
Experts say stimulus bill with checks not likely until Biden is sworn in
The Economic Policy Institute estimates between now and 2022, $2 trillion in relief is needed, with an additional $400 billion annually through the end of 2024.