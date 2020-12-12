Global  
 

Second stimulus check update: Congress may vote on $1,200 payment. Here's the latest

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Negotiations are continuing on a bipartisan coronavirus stimulus bill. Some lawmakers want to include a $1,200 stimulus check.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress

Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress 01:47

 Republican and Democratic lawmakers are trying to come to a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But, for now, the proposal doesn't include stimulus payments like the ones sent to millions of Americans earlier this year. John Lorinc reports.

