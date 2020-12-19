Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second stimulus check update: Congress plans to work through the weekend. Here’s the latest

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
A last-minute Republican proposal has complicated negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus bill that includes another stimulus check.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress 02:17

 A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stimulus Deal Latest [Video]

Stimulus Deal Latest

Congress could pass a coronavirus stimulus deal this week to help millions of Americans who are out of work, out of money and out of options

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:41Published
Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Possible This Year, But Chances Are Fading [Video]

Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Possible This Year, But Chances Are Fading

President Trump ha said he wants to see direct payments to Americans. The White House proposed a $600 payment in its COVID-19 relief plan.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress [Video]

Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are trying to come to a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But, for now, the proposal doesn't include stimulus payments like the ones sent to millions of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Second stimulus check update: Congress may vote on $1,200 payment. Here’s the latest

 Negotiations are continuing on a bipartisan coronavirus stimulus bill. Some lawmakers want to include a $1,200 stimulus check.
Upworthy