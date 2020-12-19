|
Second stimulus check update: Congress plans to work through the weekend. Here’s the latest
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
A last-minute Republican proposal has complicated negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus bill that includes another stimulus check.
