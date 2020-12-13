Global  
 

Leaders push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

Japan Today Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to…
News video: EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline 02:18

 London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

