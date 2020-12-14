Global  
 

New Zealand aims to open travel bubble with Australia by April

Japan Today Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
New Zealand hopes to open a travel bubble with Australia by April next year and is working to finalize the necessary anti-coronavirus border measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern…
New Zealand travel bubble with Australia coming in early 2021, NZ PM confirms

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed a travel bubble with Australia will open in the first quarter of 2021.
The Age

New Zealand agrees to open a travel bubble with Australia from early next year

 The return of quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand should come by the end of March 2021, Jacinda Ardern said.
SBS

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

 New Zealand has announced its first 'travel bubble" - and it's not with Australia.
The Age