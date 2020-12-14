New Zealand aims to open travel bubble with Australia by April
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
New Zealand hopes to open a travel bubble with Australia by April next year and is working to finalize the necessary anti-coronavirus border measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern…
New Zealand hopes to open a travel bubble with Australia by April next year and is working to finalize the necessary anti-coronavirus border measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern…
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources