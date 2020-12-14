New Zealand To Allow Quarantine-Free Travel To Australia
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew Zealand is opening up travel nearly a year after locking down its borders because of the pandemic.
Today, the country agreed to allow a quarantine free travel bubble with Australia beginning early next year. Now, it's waiting on confirmation from Australia. No date has been set.
New Zealand has been praised...
