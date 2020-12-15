Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post-Brexit trade deal is still possible: EU chief negotiator

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he still has the firm belief that a Brexit trade agreement is possible, and whittled the outstanding disputes to be settled ahead of the New Year to just two.

Barnier said the nine-month talks had come down to finding settlements on fair-competition rules and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns 01:43

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal [Video]

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

'Moment of truth': EU's Barnier says 'just a few hours' remain to strike Brexit trade deal

 "Just a few hours" remain for London and Brussels to strike a Brexit trade deal, the EU's chief negotiator has said.
Sky News Also reported by •UpworthyCTV NewsBelfast Telegraph

‘Crucial moment’: UK and EU may be on the verge of signing a Brexit trade deal

 Britain and the EU may be on the verge of signing a post-Brexit trade deal, with Chief Brexit Negotiator saying talks have reached a...
Upworthy

EU says EU-UK trade talks face 'last attempt' to fix fish

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's chief negotiator said Friday that the bloc and the United Kingdom are starting a “last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan TodayFT.com