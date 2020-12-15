Post-Brexit trade deal is still possible: EU chief negotiator
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he still has the firm belief that a Brexit trade agreement is possible, and whittled the outstanding disputes to be settled ahead of the New Year to just two.
Barnier said the nine-month talks had come down to finding settlements on fair-competition rules and...
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's chief negotiator said Friday that the bloc and the United Kingdom are starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit...