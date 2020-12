You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weather Update @ 6:18a



Weather Update @ 6:18a Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:16 Published 14 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We'll have clouds on the increase today and it will still be cool. There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:23 Published 14 hours ago New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M.



Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast and an update on a major winter storm heading our way. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:37 Published 21 hours ago