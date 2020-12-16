Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospital

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospitalAmerican First Lady Melania Trump has stirred controversy by reading a book to sick children in a hospital while not wearing a mask.Melania makes an annual visit to the Children's National Hospital to read to the children and kept...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Melania Trump Removes Mandatory Mask To Read To Hospitalized Children

Melania Trump Removes Mandatory Mask To Read To Hospitalized Children 00:34

 First lady Melania Trump wanted to spread some seasonal cheer to sick children on Tuesday when she visited the Children's National Hospital. CNN reports she continued her annual tradition of visiting them, despite the coronavirus pandemic and record cases in Washington, DC. However, Mrs. Trump also...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

US election: 'She just wants to go home' - Melania Trump fuels rumours of Florida move after touring school

 A visit by Melania Trump to a Florida school has fuelled rumours she and the US President will head to Mar-a-Lago when they leave the White House in just over a..
New Zealand Herald

Melania Trump secretly planning finances for White House exit

 Reports from Washington suggest America's most powerful couple are on two different trajectories.President Donald Trump is hanging on to power, fighting tooth..
New Zealand Herald

In pictures: How presidents and first wives stamp their mark on the White House

 As Melania Trump revamps the Tennis Pavilion, we look at how past presidencies have changed the White House.
BBC News

Melania Trump unveils new White House tennis pavilion

 The first lady was criticized earlier this year when she revealed plans for the pavilion at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

First Lady of the United States First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Children's National Hospital Children's National Hospital Hospital in D.C., United States


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital [Video]

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump read a book aloud and announced a bingo game during a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (12/15). To stay safe during the pandemic,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic [Video]

Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic

First lady Melania Trump’s office announced the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion – a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:22Published
Melania Trump Unveils Tennis Pavilion Amid Pandemic [Video]

Melania Trump Unveils Tennis Pavilion Amid Pandemic

First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled a new White House tennis pavilion, as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to kill thousands of Americans and force millions into unemployment.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Melania Trump’ Talks Christmas With Colbert and Plagiarizes Michelle Obama One Last Time (Video)

‘Melania Trump’ Talks Christmas With Colbert and Plagiarizes Michelle Obama One Last Time (Video) On Monday Stephen Colbert spent a little time getting into the Christmas spirit by welcoming back “Melania Trump” — actually recurring “Late Show”...
The Wrap

Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospital

Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospital American First Lady Melania Trump has stirred controversy by reading a book to sick children in a hospital while not wearing a mask.Melania makes an annual visit...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Zee NewsJust JaredUpworthyNewsy

Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump Admits the Election and Her Marriage Are Over

 Laura Benanti brought her Melania Trump impression to “The Late Show,” perhaps one last time, to share her true feelings about Christmas...
Upworthy Also reported by •Mediaite