Hungary bans gay couples from adopting children, writes it into constitution
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Human rights groups on Wednesday condemned a new Hungarian law that effectively bans adoption for same-sex couples and applies a strict Christian conservative viewpoint to the legal definition of a family.The amendment, passed by...
