Does a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for Bucks or Heat?



According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, James Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of possible trade destinations. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:12 Published 1 week ago

Nick on news that Harden may have Bucks & Heat added as NBA trade destinations | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright and Chris Broussard react to Shams Charania's reports that James Harden may have the Milwaukee Bucks & Miami Heat added as NBA trade destinations. Nick feels the Bucks are off the list.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:46 Published 1 week ago