COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 16 hours ago

COVID-19 In Indiana: Cases Begin To Surge To Near Records After Thanksgiving Decline



After a decline in COVID-19 cases over the long Thanksgiving holiday, the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections are back near record levels in Indiana. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago