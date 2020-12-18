|
|
Threat of another government shutdown hangs over Washington as Covid relief talks drag on
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Congressional leaders had set a Friday deadline to approve a $900 billion pandemic relief deal and tie that proposal to a $1.4 trillion...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out
[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
|
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill
[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
|
Relief bill on the way for small businesses
Financial relief could be on the way for struggling businesses. A COVID-19 stimulus bill is in talks by congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27Published
Related news from verified sources
|