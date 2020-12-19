Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global COVID-19 cases top 75.5 million: Johns Hopkins

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 75.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.67 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

County surpasses 15-million cases yesterday [Video]

County surpasses 15-million cases yesterday

The US is breaking coronavirus records, but health experts expect things to get worse as we wait to see the impacts from Thanksgiving. The country surpassed 15-million cases yesterday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. On Dec. 1, Florida reported an estimated 8,800 new cases of coronavirus. The new cases pushed the state over the 1 million..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Florida surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases

Exactly nine months after Florida’s first COVID-19 case was publicly known, the state has now surpassed 1 million total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:06Published