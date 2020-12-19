Global COVID-19 cases top 75.5 million: Johns Hopkins
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 75.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.67 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll...
