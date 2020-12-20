Global  
 

Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports say

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
 Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s...

