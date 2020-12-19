Global  
 

Trump sought to tap Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Powell, an attorney for onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn, has led the president's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory.
