Trump sought to tap Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Powell, an attorney for onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn, has led the president's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'
Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits
[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49 Published 2 weeks ago
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims
U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources