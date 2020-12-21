Iraq: Rockets Target US Embassy In Baghdad

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad At least one of the rockets fired at the US embassy in Iraq has been intercepted, according to early reports.

Deutsche Welle 5 hours ago



Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad C-RAM air defense used against rocket fire. At least three impacts heard and minor damage reported. Iranian-backed groups targeted US in Iraq in past.

Jerusalem Post 3 hours ago



Rockets target U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi officials blame 'outlawed group' for attack Eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone late Sunday, Iraq's military and Iraqi officials said, sparking fears of...

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



