Iraq: Rockets Target US Embassy In Baghdad

Eurasia Review Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Iraq: Rockets Target US Embassy In BaghdadMultiple rockets have targeted the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday evening. The US embassy’s C-RAM air defense systems were engaged to intercept the missile attack, which it said resulted in no casualties.

Footage published on the social media show the night skies over Baghdad illuminated with...
