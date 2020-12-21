Global  
 

Rockets hit near US Embassy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani anniversary

Deutsche Welle Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The US Embassy has intercepted at least three rockets fired into Baghdad's Green Zone. The attack comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
