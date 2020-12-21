Rockets hit near US Embassy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani anniversary
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The US Embassy has intercepted at least three rockets fired into Baghdad's Green Zone. The attack comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
