Drew Brees shaky in return from injury as New Orleans Saints fall to Kansas City Chiefs

With Drew Brees Set to Start Sunday, is Saints vs. Chiefs a Potential Super Bowl Preview?
The Kansas City Chiefs showdown with the New Orleans Saints this weekend just got a little more interesting as Drew Brees is slated to return from injury as Saints QB.
New Orleans Saints hosting Chiefs in week 15
While the Saints have yet to rule out a Drew Brees return in week 15, the other side of Sunday’s quarterback match up is something New Orleans has a close eye on as well.
