Drew Brees shaky in return from injury as New Orleans Saints fall to Kansas City Chiefs

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Drew Brees started 0-for-6 passing with an interception for this first time in his career in his return from a punctured lung on Sunday.
News video: Drew Brees to start Sunday versus the Chiefs

Drew Brees to start Sunday versus the Chiefs

 The quarterback match-up we all deserve appears to be on tap for Sunday’s between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs upon the return of Drew Brees.

