Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren watches their son Charlie play golf

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The youngster's mom and sister were pictured Sunday watching his impressive display at Florida's Ritz-Carlton Club at Grande Lakes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie

Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie 01:46

 Tiger Woods reflects on a memorable week competing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship [Video]

Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Golf: Tiger Woods in awe of 11-year-old son Charlie at PNC Championship

Golf: Tiger Woods in awe of 11-year-old son Charlie at PNC Championship Tiger Woods brought new meaning to the expression 'like father, like son'.In a proud moment during the PNC Championship this weekend, Tiger was left in awe of...
New Zealand Herald

Watching Tiger Woods Play an Often-Hidden Role: Dad

 Watching Woods and his son, Charlie, on the golf course offers a rare window into a side of Woods fans never see: dad.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ESPN

Tiger Woods is One Proud Dad While Competing with Son Charlie in PNC Championship 2020

 Charlie Woods is definitely following in dad Tiger Woods‘ footsteps! On Saturday (December 19), the 44-year-old golf pro and his 11-year-old son competed...
Just Jared