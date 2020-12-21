|
Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren watches their son Charlie play golf
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The youngster's mom and sister were pictured Sunday watching his impressive display at Florida's Ritz-Carlton Club at Grande Lakes.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie 01:46
Tiger Woods reflects on a memorable week competing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.
