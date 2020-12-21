Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sidney Powell back at the White House Sunday night

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Attorney Sidney Powell, who has repeatedly pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, was spotted leaving the White...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days

Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days 00:43

 Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately. CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election. That's generated new levels of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law [Video]

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:40Published
Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law [Video]

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:08Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Sidney Powell was at the White House Sunday reportedly to push for an executive order that would allow voting machines to be seized and examined

 It's not clear if Trump supports the idea, but on Friday he discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud.
Business Insider

Sidney Powell was at the White House Sunday to push for an executive order that would allow voting machines to be seized

 On Friday, President Trump discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
Business Insider