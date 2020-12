You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News



The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published 1 hour ago Tough Choices For Restaurant Owners (Pt. 2)



One local business owner is choosing to close the doors of his restaurant amid new Coronavirus restrictions, KDKA's John Shumway reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago Tough Choices For Restaurant Owners (Pt. 1)



One local business owner is choosing to close the doors of his restaurant amid new Coronavirus restrictions, KDKA's John Shumway reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago