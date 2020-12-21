Global  
 

US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelinesUS President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.Biden took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at...
