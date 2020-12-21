US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines
US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.Biden took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
