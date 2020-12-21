Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second Indian state adopts 'love jihad' law criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Second Indian state adopts 'love jihad' law criminalising weddings between Hindus and MuslimsA second Indian state has introduced controversial "love jihad" laws effectively criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims.Under the new law in Himachal Pradesh, any resident forcing another to change religion before marriage...
