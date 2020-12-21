Second Indian state adopts 'love jihad' law criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims
Monday, 21 December 2020 () A second Indian state has introduced controversial "love jihad" laws effectively criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims.Under the new law in Himachal Pradesh, any resident forcing another to change religion before marriage...
A Muslim man in Aligarh has accused a woman BJP leader and other people from his community of sending him death threats after he converted to Hinduism. Qasim Khan who converted and changed his name to Karamveer Singh said, "After I converted, people from Muslim community are threatening to kill me and my family. I need police protection as I cannot go to my home. BJP leader Rubi Asif is sending goons to threaten me." Aligarh's SP (Crime), Arvind Kumar assured of full security at his residence. Arvind Kumar said, "We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence."
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods. Francis Maguire reports.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 29 said that BJP-ruled states are making a mockery of Constitution through 'Love Jihad' laws and their aim is to bring Muslims in bad light. "These laws, ordinances are unconstitutional and also is blatant violation of Article 14 and Article 21...BJP ruled states are making a mockery of constitution through Love Jihad laws. Any adult can marry whoever they want to. There only aim is to mockery of the constitution and bring Muslim minority in bad light. If BJP governed states want to make a law, then they should make a law for MSP and providing employment," said Owaisi. He added, "Courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 and 25, no govt has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen. BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution."
One of the favorite tourist spot of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla received fresh snowfall. Tourists, who thronged Shimla for New Year celebrations, enjoyed the white blanket of snow. The snowfall has also dipped the temperature in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued cold wave warning during next two days.
With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was thrown out of gear. The roads in Rajouri district have been blocked due to snow. Snow-clearing operation is underway. Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to heavy snowfall. Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city. Shimla received fresh snow cover on Monday morning leaving the entire town in a white blanket of snow. The tourists who arrived earlier were seen enjoying the snowfall. Watch the full video for details.
