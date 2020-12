You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Baloch activist vocal against Pakistani military found dead in Toronto Toronto [Canada], December 22 (ANI): Karima Baloch, an activist, who had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in...

Upworthy 12 hours ago



Baloch activist, who once sought PM Modi's help, found dead under mysterious circumstances Balochistan is a restive province where the Pakistani military is accused of indulging in gross human rights violations.

DNA 9 hours ago