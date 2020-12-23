Under Antarctica’s Ice, Weddell Seals Produce Ultrasonic Vocalizations
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Weddell seals are chirping, whistling and trilling under Antarctica's ice at sound frequencies that are inaudible to humans, according to a research team led by University of Oregon biologists.
Two years of recordings at a live-streaming underwater observatory in McMurdo Sound have captured nine types of tonal ultrasonic seal...
