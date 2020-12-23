Under Antarctica’s Ice, Weddell Seals Produce Ultrasonic Vocalizations Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Weddell seals are chirping, whistling and trilling under Antarctica's ice at sound frequencies that are inaudible to humans, according to a research team led by University of Oregon biologists.



Two years of recordings at a live-streaming underwater observatory in McMurdo Sound have captured nine types of tonal ultrasonic seal... Weddell seals are chirping, whistling and trilling under Antarctica's ice at sound frequencies that are inaudible to humans, according to a research team led by University of Oregon biologists.Two years of recordings at a live-streaming underwater observatory in McMurdo Sound have captured nine types of tonal ultrasonic seal 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mysterious Giant Holes in Antarctic Ice May Be Due to Invisible Rivers in the Sky



Antarctica is blanketed in millions of square miles of ice, but sometimes mysterious giant holes seem to appear out of thin air. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:07 Published on November 12, 2020

