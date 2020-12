Georgia runoff timing means Perdue won't be in Congress for joint session on Electoral College Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The tight January political calendar means Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue won't be in office when Congress meets for a joint... 👓 View full article

