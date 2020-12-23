'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Germany's UN envoy, during his last scheduled UN Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy UN envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance."
Voting for the 4th phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections started in Jammu and Kashmir on December 07. Voters reached their respective polling stations to cast their votes in Rajouri. A..
TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..