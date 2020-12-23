Global  
 

'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Germany's UN envoy, during his last scheduled UN Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy UN envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance."
