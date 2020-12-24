Global  
 

US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.It brings to 49 the number of people who...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Pardons Manafort

Trump Pardons Manafort 00:42

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
CBS News

Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone

 Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News

AP Top Stories December 23 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, December 23: Trump vetoes defense bill and set up override threat; Biden introduces education pick; building explosion..
USATODAY.com

Paul Manafort Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies

 Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com

Charles Kushner

Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner

 It was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
NYTimes.com

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Moroccans and Israelis forging new ties

 RABAT, Morocco - Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting..
WorldNews
Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit [Video]

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

