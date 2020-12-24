Global  
 

Boris Johnson says UK has 'taken back control' after securing post-Brexit trade deal with EU

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared victory in the four-year battle for Brexit on Thursday, saying that the U.K. had “taken back control” after negotiators secured a post-Brexit free trade deal with the E.U. -- just days before it was due to finalize its departure from the bloc.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny 01:33

 Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.

