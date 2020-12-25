Global  
 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 'Dancing with the Stars' champion, has COVID-19

CTV News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Kaitlyn Bristowe, the recently crowned champion of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and her boyfriend Jason Tartick have COVID-19, she announced on Instagram.
