Police: Explosion in Nashville, Tennessee believed to be 'intentional'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Police: Explosion in Nashville, Tennessee believed to be 'intentional'An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional 01:35

 Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Why Georgia Runoff Ads Are Running on Tennessee's News Stations

 Nearly $470 million is set to be spent on ads for the Georgia Senate runoff races. With the airwaves already saturated, the candidates are heading across state..
NYTimes.com

Now Airing on the Local News in Tennessee: Ads for Georgia Candidates

 Nearly $470 million is set to be spent on ads for the Georgia Senate runoff races. With the airwaves already saturated, the candidates are heading across state..
NYTimes.com

Tennessee plans to allocate COVID-19 vaccines for communities of color

 In an effort to address racial inequities in the coronavirus pandemic, Tennessee's Department of Health is planning to put aside a portion of its COVID-19..
CBS News

On This Day: 23 December 2018

 In 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Eight months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce. (Dec. 23)
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Nashville explosion eyewitness describes being evacuated right before the blast

 Nashville resident Noelle Rasmussen describes how police knocked on her door and ordered her family to evacuate early Christmas morning. As they were driving..
CBS News

Nashville hit by 'deliberate' explosion

 Three people have been taken to hospital after the blast on Christmas morning, police say.
BBC News

Police investigating explosion in downtown Nashville

 The cause of the blast is under investigation, but police said it was "linked to a vehicle."
CBS News

Explosion in downtown Nashville damages buildings Christmas morning, injuries unknown

 An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged buildings in the area of Second and Commerce and was felt miles away.
USATODAY.com

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

US election 2020: FBI links Iran to websites targeting poll officials

 The websites contained death threats, contact details and home addresses of 38 US officials and election workers.
BBC News

The ACLU is suing for more information about the FBI’s phone-hacking lab

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a new lawsuit demanding information about the FBI’s..
The Verge
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

White supremacists plotted attack on US power grid - FBI

 White supremacists plotted to attack power stations in the southeastern United States, and an Ohio teenager who allegedly shared the plan said he wanted the..
New Zealand Herald

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville [Video]

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville

Footage shows damage at the scene of an explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Police believe the explosion was intentional.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:27Published
Police Investigation Nashville Explosion [Video]

Police Investigation Nashville Explosion

Police Investigation Nashville Explosion

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional' [Video]

Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional'

The explosion is under investigation by Metro police and federal authorities.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:16Published

Live Updates: Trump briefed on Nashville explosion that appears to be 'intentional'

 President Trump has been briefed on an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning that is now under FBI investigation.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Denver Post

FBI Director Christopher Wray has been hiding his connections to a Russian energy company likely connected to Uranium One

 FBI Director Christopher Wray represented a Russian energy company before he became FBI Director.  (Natural News) (Article by Joe Hoft republished from...
NaturalNews.com

FBI: Iran Incited Violence Against Officials Denying Election Fraud

 Iran was behind an online effort to incite violence against FBI Director Chris Wray and about a dozen other officials who rejected President Donald Trump's...
Newsmax