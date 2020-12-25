Global  
 

Police: Suspicious blast wounds three in Nashville on Christmas

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Police: Suspicious blast wounds three in Nashville on ChristmasAn explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. Metro Nashville...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas 01:09

 [NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured. This report produced by Gavino Garay.

Nashville blast blows out windows, wrecks apartment

 An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people...
USATODAY.com

FBI takes lead on investigating Nashville explosion

 The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative..
CBS News

Nashville police and FBI hold briefing on downtown explosion

 Nashville Police Chief John Drake and officials from the FBI and ATF held a briefing Friday on the explosion that tore through downtown Nashville early Christmas..
CBS News

