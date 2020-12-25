Global  
 

Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death rowA federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes...
Italy's ambassador to the U.S. on "The Takeout" — 12/25/20

 Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump and the..
CBS News

Biden dogs star in charming Christmas video; Trumps recount Christmas 'miracle' in theirs

 The Biden and Trump Christmas Eve videos posted on social media couldn't be more different. One features dogs; the other features the New Testament.
USATODAY.com

What Does Joe Biden Owe to Black Communities?

 In his victory speech, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. said of Black voters: “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.” Many of those voters..
NYTimes.com

What Joe Biden is bringing back to the Oval Office

 (CNN)The spirit of the season promises "goodwill to all men." But practicing good faith in politics seems like a fool's errand these days. John Avlon President..
WorldNews

Federal government sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis [Video]

Federal government sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis

The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:52Published

Walmart accused of fueling opioid epidemic through in Justice Department lawsuit

 The Justice Department accused Walmart Tuesday of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic by filling thousands of "illegitimate" prescriptions.
USATODAY.com

US charges alleged Pan Am 103 bombmaker

 The Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert for the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attack

 The US Justice Department has announced new charges against a Libyan bombmaker for the 1988 terrorist attack on a Pan Am passenger airliner over Lockerbie,..
New Zealand Herald

Unemployment Aid Set to Lapse Saturday as Trump’s Plans for Relief Bill Remain Unclear

 At least a temporary lapse in expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans is now inevitable because of President Trump’s delay in signing a $900..
NYTimes.com

Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance

 Congress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump golfs for Christmas as relief bill hangs in balance

 US President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and Covid-19 relief hangs in the balance.Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago..
New Zealand Herald

