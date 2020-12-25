Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row
A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Italy's ambassador to the U.S. on "The Takeout" — 12/25/20
Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump
CBS News
Biden dogs star in charming Christmas video; Trumps recount Christmas 'miracle' in theirs
The Biden and Trump Christmas Eve videos posted on social media couldn't be more different. One features dogs; the other features the New Testament.
USATODAY.com
What Does Joe Biden Owe to Black Communities?
In his victory speech, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. said of Black voters: "You've always had my back, and I'll have yours." Many of those voters..
NYTimes.com
What Joe Biden is bringing back to the Oval Office
The spirit of the season promises "goodwill to all men." But practicing good faith in politics seems like a fool's errand these days.
WorldNews
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Federal government sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:52Published
Walmart accused of fueling opioid epidemic through in Justice Department lawsuit
The Justice Department accused Walmart Tuesday of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic by filling thousands of "illegitimate" prescriptions.
USATODAY.com
US charges alleged Pan Am 103 bombmaker
The Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert for the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
USATODAY.com
Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attack
The US Justice Department has announced new charges against a Libyan bombmaker for the 1988 terrorist attack on a Pan Am passenger airliner over Lockerbie
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Unemployment Aid Set to Lapse Saturday as Trump's Plans for Relief Bill Remain Unclear
At least a temporary lapse in expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans is now inevitable because of President Trump's delay in signing a $900..
NYTimes.com
Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance
Congress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump golfs for Christmas as relief bill hangs in balance
US President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and Covid-19 relief hangs in the balance.
New Zealand Herald
