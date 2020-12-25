Global  
 

Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM

Eurasia Review Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM(EurActiv) -- Madrid and London have yet to reach agreement on the status of Gibraltar, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday (24 December) after Britain and EU finally sealed a Brexit trade deal.

The easy flow of people and goods across the border from Spain which underpins the economy of Gibraltar, a tiny...
