Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(EurActiv) -- Madrid and London have yet to reach agreement on the status of Gibraltar, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday (24 December) after Britain and EU finally sealed a Brexit trade deal.



(EurActiv) -- Madrid and London have yet to reach agreement on the status of Gibraltar, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday (24 December) after Britain and EU finally sealed a Brexit trade deal.The easy flow of people and goods across the border from Spain which underpins the economy of Gibraltar, a tiny

