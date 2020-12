You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DJ Vice to perform on New Year's Eve



DJ Vice will have a special live performance on New Year's Eve during the virtual Kiss Off 2020 celebration. The celebration will be livestreamed at 10:30 p.m. on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System administers 1200 COVID vaccines



VA Southern Nevada healthcare system has administered more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution. Officials say the doses were given to healthcare workers.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 3 days ago Fremont Street and New Year's Eve



There won't be any live entertainment on Fremont Street for New Year's Eve but people will still need to pay a $25 security fee if they want to hang out there. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources The Miami Dolphins Play the Las Vegas Raiders in What’s Miami’s Biggest Game of the Year I said it last week that the Dolphin’s march towards the playoffs began with the Patriots. Essentially, that was round one. They...

Upworthy 2 days ago