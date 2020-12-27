Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack.A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter...
Illinois State in the midwestern United States
