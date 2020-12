Marco Rubio Rails Against Fauci, Says He 'Lied About Masks' and 'Distorted' Herd Immunity Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In a Sunday tweet, the GOP lawmaker said the infectious disease expert is part of a conspiracy trying to deceive Americans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like