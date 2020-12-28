Global  
 

Chinese citizen journalist faces trial for Wuhan virus reporting

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, could face up to five years in jail if convicted of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak.
