Chinese citizen journalist faces trial for Wuhan virus reporting
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, could face up to five years in jail if convicted of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak.
