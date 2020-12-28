|
|
News24.com | Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A Chinese citizen journalist has been jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer has announced.
|
|
|